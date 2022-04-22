Pregnant Britney Spears tried on a transparent dress







More and more stars decide on bold experiments during an exciting situations and do not give preference to basic images. If there was such an award, then the title of the most stylish pregnant woman of this year, of course, would have received Rihanna. Mini, transparent dresses, and sequins – it seems that we have already seen everything. But the singer may have a rival.

Britney Spears announced last week that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting a baby. This is a long-awaited event in the life of a star since, for 14 years, she was under the care of her father, Jamie, who controlled her treatment and finances, and her personal life. Therefore, the singer immediately shared this good news with fans on social networks.

Yesterday, the expectant mother, inspired by Riri, tried on a candid look. Britney posted pictures in which she poses in a sheer leopard print dress and stiletto heels. I wonder if she’ll be that bold at a later date?

The new photos already show slight changes in the figure of the singer, and she herself recently admitted that she urgently needs to update her wardrobe since she simply does not fit into some things. By the way, not everyone initially believed Britney and was in no hurry to congratulate her. And only the confirmation of the father of the child dotted all the I.







