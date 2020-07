COVID-19 has accelerated AI innovation, and adoption. Once these AI models are in widespread use, it is difficult to course-correct. The time is now to advocate for #ZeroBiasAI.

(PRWeb July 06, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/pramod_kunju_data_guru_launches_zero_bias_ai_zerobiasai_campaign/prweb17237066.htm





Source link