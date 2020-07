Usage of crucial information platform increases as law enforcement agencies look to share information with their communities and ensure accountability among officers

(PRWeb July 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/powerdms_policy_management_platform_sees_usage_surge_in_past_month_as_law_enforcement_seeks_to_enhance_transparency_and_accountability/prweb17256541.htm





Source link