Mobile push notifications now enable organizations to provide policy updates and crucial information to employees at anytime, from anywhere

(PRWeb March 31, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/powerdms_launches_real_time_mobile_push_notifications_a_new_capability_that_will_support_organizations_in_their_response_to_covid_19_pandemic/prweb17017991.htm





Source link