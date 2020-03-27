‘Pow Wow Nations Spotlight’ Brings Together Native American Performers in Live Streaming Event on Saturday

While PowWows all across Indian Country have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, PowWows.com, a go-to source for events, has brought together a stacked lineup of artists for its first ever Pow Wow Nations Spotlight on Saturday.

The live streaming event includes a varied list of Native American performers, including PowWow singers, Native American musicians, dancers, drummers, comedians and other performers. The live event kicks off on Sat., March 28 at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time) and is scheduled to run through 9 p.m.

Native performers from across the map will all perform 30-minute sets, while viewers can join in and live chat with other viewers as it happens. See the schedule below.



To view the event when it goes live, click this link.



With social distancing vital amidst the devastating pandemic, Paul Gowder, owner of PowWows.com, said he is excited to broadcast so many talented artists, and hopes it helps brighten peoples’ day during this trying time of uncertainty and isolation.

With virtually all entertainers out of work right now, Gowder also said he hopes this provides a bit of financial aid to the talented artists who are set to perform. The event includes a “virtual tip jar” to help raise funds for performers in need.



“With the absence of the PowWow, the goal of the Spotlight is to let everyone stuck at home connect back to their culture,” he said. “But we also want to provide a platform for artists to showcase their work. A virtual tip jar will also be available for people to donate to their favorite artists.”



Performance Schedule (More may be added)

(Eastern Times, check your Time Zone)

1:00 p.m. – Larry Yazzie

1:30 p.m. – Rhonda Head

2:00 p.m. – Delia Waskewitch

2:30 p.m. – Shirley Hill

3:00 p.m. – Darren Thompson

3:30 p.m. –Corey Medina

4:00 p.m. – Laura Grizzlypaws

4:30 p.m. – Nataanii Means

5:00 p.m. – Opie Day and Desirae Desnomie

5:30 p.m. – Jim Ruel

6:00 p.m. – Mike Bone (Lil Mike and Funny Bone)

6:30 p.m. – Alexis Raeana

7:00 p.m. – Dallas Waskahat and Fawn Wood

7:30 p.m. – Tonia Jo Hall

8:00 p.m. – Joanne Shenandoah

8:30 p.m. – Jacob Faithful (lead singer of Young Spirit Singers)



Pow Wow Nations Spotlight

Presented by PowWows.com

Saturday, March 28

Start time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time (adjust to your Time Zone)

CLICK HERE to view