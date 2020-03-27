close
ASIAN (E)

Post-surgery complications claim life of young Hong Kong lung transplant patient at centre of public search for donor

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 20 views
184c49f2-7021-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_200933.JPG




A 24-year-old Hong Kong woman who received a successful lung transplant after a public campaign for a donor last month passed away on Friday morning due to post-operative infections, according to medical sources.Ng Lok-ching died one month after undergoing surgery at Queen Mary Hospital, where she was admitted with a rare medical condition.Her doctors said Ng’s body had been unable to produce sufficient blood cells for years, a condition known as severe aplastic anaemia (SAA). She developed…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response