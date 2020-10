Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/positive_grid_presents_guitar_cloud_symposium_spearheaded_by_michael_jackson_jeff_beck_guitarist_jennifer_batten/prweb17427838.htm

Guitar greats Jennifer Batten, Angela Petrilli, Vicki Genfan, and Gretchen Menn to teach at Jennifer Batten’s Guitar Cloud Symposium October 16-19.