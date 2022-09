The Smart Package Room has processed over 1 million packages since its first deployment in 2019; doubling the volume from August 2021 to August 2022.

(PRWeb September 08, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/position_imagings_smart_package_room_hits_milestone_1_million_packages_processed/prweb18882752.htm





Source link