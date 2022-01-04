





Porsha Williams will make your day with these vacay videos. Check them out here.

A fan said: ‘If ignoring a situation was a person…#liveyourbestlife.’

Someone said: ‘Miss mama we need you on live cause we got questions,’ and a fan said: ‘Porsha. I love me some you but honey please address the elephant in the room Cousin Storm.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Now Porsha.. you know we got some questions for you,’ and a follower said: ‘I know that’s right porsha!!!#bestlife.’



A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

A fan said: ‘Just don’t crash it like you did that ATV. And watch ya nails too!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I feel like we need a redo on the jet skis because the last time was not it. They having fun. @shanik_tyion.’

Someone else said: ‘You really sad for letting storm making your daughter father look bad,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I know Lauren is your sister from the dad side but I never trusted her. The show made it even clearer she’s jealous of you. You can tell your dad side cousins jealous of your life and how your mom & mom side jump up about you. Be careful with her. All blood ain’t good blood. @porsha4real.’

A fan said: ‘Every state that has mandates they residents always show up in my city my state Florida the original 954.’

Porsha Williams shared some new pics featuring her boo from the NYE. Check them out below.

‘“No more empty promises, only fulfilled prayers” Happy New Year from my love & I!! May this new year bring you true happiness, purpose, good health & lots of love!! We are all blessed and Highly Favored so let’s name it claim it and own 2022! Always a good time with “our couple” The Mwangi’s @shameamorton #Unbreakable #TheGuobadias,’ she captioned her post.

Porsha Williams is inviting her fans and followers to go shopping with her. Check out the video that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Hey if you are struggling with trying to find clothes for the winter I got you !! Click the link in my Bio NOW I’m live on @amazonlive !!!! Shop with me 11am ET/ 8amPT,’ Porsha captioned her post.







