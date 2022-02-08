Porsha Williams Will Have You Thinking About Sunny Days With A New Video







Porsha Williams shared a new video on her social media account that has people thinking about vacations. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘The fact you still posted although it wasn’t perfect. It’s the outfit for me! Be you. Be great. #BLACKQUEEN,’ Porsha said.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

Someone else said: ‘Did you almost fall? You did it beautifully,’ and a follower said: ‘It’s the little fumble for me we love your realness Porsha.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Okay but can we get details on the outfit please,’ and a follower said: ‘Facts YALL did everything from Free Slaves to putting a White Man on the moon. GIVE THE BLACK QUEEN THE LOVE RESPECT AND APPLAUSE that she deserves.’

Someone else said: ‘I’m scrolling with my son next to me and he said whose that mommy! A princess’’

One follower said: ‘The graceful trip on your shoe at the end still though lol @porsha4real,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘You’re definitely giving me first season Porsha, so happy and in love.’

Someone else said: ‘would you trust me around your man Simon like Simon’s ex old lady trusted you around him???YOU CAN TRUST ME, BOO!!’

A fan said: ‘She never misses! Anybody know where this set is from?’ and a follower said: ‘Where u get ur swimsuit set from @porsha4real.’

Someone else said: ‘To live in a mansion and marrying a millionaire hell yeah it’s a beautiful day for you.’

Porsha Williams is praising her man, Simon Guobadia, and you can check out the message she posted below.

‘Thank you medium.com for the write-up on my fiancé @iamsimonguobadia ! There is no straight road to success , there will be lots of turns and I must say you handled it all with grace and like a true boss. (Link to Full Article in his Bio profile) Girl, I opened a take-out crab spot and it’s running me ya heard…No one in business wants to tell you thing. I opened this spot to ensure son can stay in Law School, my daughter in college and my last one out of high school, into college, and me a good life, and dammit that’s what it gone do…#bossladyFaith,’ Porsha said.

Porsha is living her best life.







