Porsha Williams Supports Her BFF, Kandi Burruss In Her Latest Initiative







Porsha Williams is supporting her BFF, Kandi Burruss with her latest move. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account here.

‘Yasss congratulations @kandi ! #KandiAndTheGang starting Sun, Mar 6! Check out what’s cooking at the link in her bio!’ Porsha captioned her post.



A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

Someone said: ‘No hate but Kandi isn’t interesting enough to have a spin off HONESTLY Bout to b another boring and unecesarry addition to Bravo.’

One fan said: ‘Hope they support you too , instead of joining the hate on porsha bandwagon. Like Eva and the rest those. They befriend whoever you are having issues with to create a support to club to bring you down.’

Someone else said: ‘How come the most boring person ever gets all the spinoffs,’ and one other follower said: ‘I’m not watching , I want another season of Porsha family matters !!’

A fan said: ‘@bravotv is doing whatever. Reality tv is coming to an end. You can get on social media and see everyone’s “Reality”. They keep recycling the same cast. They Better get more creative and fast!’

One other follower said: ‘Who is these gang meme bets behind Kandi? Ima watch though.’

Porsha Williams shared a message on her social media account in which she is honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Check out her post here.

‘Today we honor you Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ! Because of your dream my daughter’s dreams and all of our dreams can come true! #KingDay,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Hard to watch you with Dennis 🙁 don’t know what goes on behind closed doors but that show did you no favors,’ and a folower said: ‘Amen, Yes indeed. Happy Heavenly Birthday, Dr Martin Luther King. Your Dream Speech will forever live on. Gone but never forgotten. R.I.P.’







