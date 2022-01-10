





Porsha Williams shows fans how she pampers herself, and people are in awe. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘Every Friday should look this good Remember to PAMPER YOURSELF today @pamperedbyporsha @pamperedbyporsha,’ she captioned her post.



Someone said: ‘These sheets are bomb. I only have one set I need to buy more!’ and a commente rposted this: ‘#pamperdbyporsha sheets are hella comfy! My fiance and I got sheets for xmas and we are in love!’

One fan said: ‘The maple syrup near the fur just makes me nervous ;-). May your Saturday be even better!!!! #upwardtrajectory,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Every morning my guy fix breakfast in bed, it’s what he loves doing for me. It’s one of his love languages. Thank God for good men.’

One fan said: ‘I wanted you to treat me to breakfast in bed,’ and a follower said: ‘@porsha4real please block these people who are promoting these scams on your page. They have to know that your followers could care less about what they got going on. Anyway have a blessed weekend.’

Someone else said: ‘Its weird i bought some years ago &was so excited but i wasnt blown away. Anyone else feel this way?’

Porsha Williams is supporting her BFF, Shamea Morton in her latest initiative. Check out the post on her IG account below.

‘My Bestie @shameamorton has a radio show. So of course I had to go on yesterday. My new Book #ThePursuitOfPorsha Available link i’m bio!! Congratulations @bigtiggershow @comediennemspat Atlanta Stand Up!!! V103.3,’ Porsha said.

Porsha Williams shared some new pics featuring her boo from the NYE. Check them out below.

‘“No more empty promises, only fulfilled prayers” Happy New Year from my love & I!! May this new year bring you true happiness, purpose, good health & lots of love!! We are all blessed and Highly Favored so let’s name it claim it and own 2022! Always a good time with “our couple” The Mwangi’s @shameamorton #Unbreakable #TheGuobadias,’ she captioned her post.

Porsha is living a great life filled with happiness, and fans are really excited for her.







