Porsha Williams Shares Pics For NYE With Her Boo







Porsha Williams shared some new pics featuring her boo from the NYE. Check them out below.

‘“No more empty promises, only fulfilled prayers” Happy New Year from my love & I!! May this new year bring you true happiness, purpose, good health & lots of love!! We are all blessed and Highly Favored so let’s name it claim it and own 2022! Always a good time with “our couple” The Mwangi’s @shameamorton #Unbreakable #TheGuobadias,’ she captioned her post.



Someone said: ‘It’s crazy to see Simon evolve! Yall look good together,’ and more people hopped in the comments to praise him.

A fan said: ‘Simon is aging backwards now you can tell he’s happy,’ and a commenter posetd this: ‘Oh you’re making him age backwards and good job!’

Someone else said: ‘Married to Nigeria! I smell a show on the rise! Y’all need to get Wendy from Potomac and one other couple!’

A fan said: ‘Dang you and your bestie look alike and y’all’s hubbies look alike Happy New Year! You shall receive all the happiness and prosperity that you deserve!’

A follower said: ‘Simon looking kinda different Sis! He looks 10 years younger on these,’ and a commente rposted this: ‘You find your true love Porsha you so deserve it you guys looked so amazing together.’

Porsha Williams is inviting her fans and followers to go shopping with her. Check out the video that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Hey if you are struggling with trying to find clothes for the winter I got you !! Click the link in my Bio NOW I’m live on @amazonlive !!!! Shop with me 11am ET/ 8amPT,’ Porsha captioned her post.

In other recent news, Porsha Williams is addressing time management on her social media account. Check out the post that she shared on her IG.

‘Pop Of Porsha – Time Management What is your life hack to time management?!’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘So true sometimes it’s best to say a prayer go to sleep and start fresh the nextday,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘@porsha4real hi beautiful I’m a huge fan Author of book God smiled on me watch me rise I’m a domestic violence survivor hoping to meet you.’

A follower said: ‘@porsha4real We love you pooh and your family, really enjoying your new show. Blessings.’







