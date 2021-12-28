Porsha Williams Shares More Christmas Photos Of Her Family







Porsha Williams shared Christmas pics featuring her family and her fans and followers are in awe. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account below.

‘Merry Christmas Everyone from me and mine to you and yours,’ she captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Hey Mi familia (I won’t call you the names I usually call you since it’s the lords day) love you. Hi my baby P,’ and a commente rposted this: ‘You are my lil sis I just love you keep on just being great.’



One fan said: ‘I love the way you love other, never change who you are,’ and one other follower said: ‘Minus the mess…Simon is so good for Porsha. I love it.’

A fan said: ‘OH MY GAAAAwweeee sooo stinkin cuuuteee!!!u guys!!!well I could just lick y’all up! You guyz just like candycanes!!!!!xoxolovesitbabes merry Xmas cuties!!ugh.’

One other follower said: ‘Can’t believe all that ass fit in that lil rolling thingamajiggy’s seat! Merry Christmas to your family as well!!’

Someone else said; ‘Wow looks like you have the better deal,’ and a commenter posetd this: ‘I had respect for porsha until she stated her ex couldn’t have a girlfriend. Makes no sense.’

A fan said: ‘Old man and two babies. Porsha need to stop pimping her and her baby out for tv,’ and a commente rposted this: ‘Wow you sure are putting up pictures of you and your daughter all in sudden. Ummm.’

In other news, Porsha Williams talks about the reviews for her book. Check out the message and the clip that she shared on her social media account.

‘I can’t believe the reviews for #ThePursuitOfPorsha Thank you all for your love and support! I am so happy that my story is resonating with all of you – Click the link in my bio to order your copy today! P.S. it makes a great Christmas gift,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I just got done listening to the Audible of your book and I felt like I was there with you in every chapter. Great read! You are Amazing,’ and a commenter said: ‘Happy Holidays! Too you and Your Family.’







