





Porsha Williams shares a secret with her fans. Check out the post and message that she shared on her social media account.

Someone else said: ‘I have a little secret to share with you…the @womanizerglobal’s Premium 2! Available at the world’s biggest online sex toy shop @lovehoneyofficial! This gorgeous toy is one of their bestselling items. It is completely waterproof, has 14 intensity levels, and is made with medical grade silicone. It uses patented Pleasure Air Technology, meaning it stimulates you with gentle airwaves for ultimate pleasure.’

Porsha continued and said: ‘Follow the link in my bio to learn more and use code PORSHA20 for 20% off sitewide for a limited time! #ad’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

Someone said: ‘It is 7 am on the east coast. We are trying to get ready for work Porsha. Catch us on our lunch break wit this.’

One fan said: ‘Porsha has decided we gon start April with dildos.’

Someone else said: ‘I need me one of those, by the way you look cute,’ and one commenter said: ‘I was just looking at this on Amazon the other day.’

A fan said: ‘Good morning Porsha, I loved your show. Please don’t go back to RHOA it has become raunchy and unapealing. You have class and too much going for you.I stopped watching because of that. Love you and stay praying for you and your fam.’

Not too long ago, Porsha Williams shared a video featuring some lovely kids involved in an exciting Easter egg hunt and fans are going crazy with excitement. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘These kids did not play any games when it came to their easter egg hunt Pj hair flying in the wind I can’t #TrackStarWe not gonna talk about great-grandma sneaking showing @pilarjhena eggs lol and of course the best part of any hunt is the reward *eating the eggs lol,’ Porsha said.







Source link