Porsha Williams Reveals One Of Her Daughter’s Favorite Games







Porsha Williams just revealed one of her daughter’s favorite games. You can check out the post about PJ below.

‘Now you guys know Pj loves to play Dr. but I’m gonna leave this one right there,’ she captioned her post.

Chrissy Teigen hopped in the comments and said this: ‘I lovvvvve going to corner toy stores in Thailand just for these gems. the slightly-off Disney princesses are a delight.’

Someone said: ‘Lol she’s a dentist in the morning, a professional bowler in the afternoon and a straight killer at night. She has a full schedule.’



A follower said: ‘That how bad toothache hurt sometime you wanna shoot it sometime you wanna seal it sometime you wanna go bowling.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘This Doctor stay strapped! But is also in a bowling league. This a street doctor,’ and a fan posted this message: ‘Please say This had to be from the dollar store…?…. bc other wise I’m concerned.’

A follower posted this: ‘Imagine telling your doctor you’re in pain and you see him pull out the 9mm,’ and a commenter said: ‘Isn’t it obvious, the person is shot with the bullets + gun, then the doctor uses her glasses to see the injury better, there are no stitches so she must use glue gun to close the wound, and the patient is there for a while so we must brush their teeth & give them a bath with the rubber duckies.’

In other recent news, Porsha Williams just addressed a sensitive matter – it’s something that happened during her show. You can check out the post that The Shade Room shared below.

The Shade Room posted this message: ‘Porsha breaks her silence about the physical altercation on the most recent episode of her show ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’’

In a lengthy message, the reality star acknowledged, ‘I’ve learned in the past that physical violence is never okay, especially when a man is causing physical harm to women. That is something we are too desensitized to as a society,’ she wrote.

She also addressed her daughter’s grandmother stating, ‘I take accountability for reacting strongly to what I was seeing and hearing. While I was not physical with Ms. Gina, I regret to arguing with an elder.’







