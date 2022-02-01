Porsha Williams Praises Janet Jackson In An Emotional Message







Porsha Williams praises Janet Jackson in the most loving message on her social media account. Check out her post here.

‘Literally shed a tear the first 5 min of her documentary (When she was looking at her brother mural) !! Thank you @janetjackson for your transparency, we your fans are grateful to you for sharing your story! Your bravery and openness is admirable. My fiancé kept saying wow we can relate during the first two episodes as you spoke about family and growing into your own power and purpose. I can’t wait to finish this piece. Queen Janet #Royalty #BlackGirlMagic #blackexcellence,’ she captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Yassss!!! I’m about to start episode 3 but yes this was sooo beautiful and I’m happy she is finally telling HERsTory.’



Someone said: ‘I felt like so connected to her I started blasting all her songs after the documentary.lol Rip Michael too! He will forever be missed.’

A follower posted this: ‘Janet Jackson is definitely a class act. She’s always kept it classy. I loved hearing her use her voice to tell her story. her.’

One other commenter posted: ‘I could relate on many parts, but especially when she spoke about the “shift” in her family being around each other. So many children part and go their own separate ways when they become adults.’

Someone else said: ‘I loved the documentary but when she saw the mural & asked the driver to stop, the look on her face broke my heart. Very emotional & so touching.’

One commenter posted this: ‘Nobody can tell the story of another person better than the person the story is about. Best documentary I’ve seen. Very emotional but empowering.’

Porsha Williams said that happiness looks great on her and she posed in front of her new home. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Home is where the heart is #MiCasaCostaRica #MiAmor #BeHisPeace #Fiance’ she said.

One fan said: ‘Girl you better gone and get you Son shooooot,.’ and a fan said: ‘Hello, I was going through your page and you have some clean pics I see y’all rocking the hood! Listen I’ve been working on a huge project with some of the top Business Executive in America & from what I I’d see there a business proposal for you Hit me up, and can give you more information.’







