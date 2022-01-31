Porsha Williams Makes Your Day With Footage From Costa Rica







Porsha Williams will make your day with some footage from Costa Rica. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘If I could hang out with one famous person it would def be you ! Continue being you,’ and a fan said: ‘P that’s what Simone love about you always have him laughing and lots of fun.’



Somoene else said: ‘Good morning Porsha. Wow what a way to wake up to a beautiful view like that,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘This will start a challenge. When I go on vacation im doing this.’

A fan said: ‘Costa Rica is one of my favorite places on Earth, especially Domincal / Uvita on the south pacific side,’ and a fan posted this message: ‘s

The “idgaf” attitude is disarming people wasting their energy and time on the internet posting negative opinions about you, meanwhile, they are still broke and unhappy and you living your best life I love this for you @porsha4real.’

A follower posted this: ‘U crazy girl, U look very happy, Im happy 4 u. Enjoy every bit of it. U only live once. !!!’

Porsha Williams is celebrating the birthday of her niece, Bales. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘Happy Birthday, Bales Love you to the moon and back!! Auntie is so proud of the big you are and love that you are such a great big cousin for PJ! I know you will be a force to reckon with when you get older,’ she captioned her post.

Porsha Williams shared the best reviews for her Go Naked hairline.

‘I started @GoNakedHair on the belief that I wanted all women to be able to express themselves through their hair. When I read through your reviews, it makes this journey all worth it! Swipe through some of our reviews here today and head to GoNakedHair.com to read more,’ Porsha said.

Porsha is living her best life with all her loved ones.







