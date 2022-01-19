Porsha Williams Is Praised By Fans After Sharing ‘Hair Goals’







Porsha Williams shared a post on her social media account in which she is showing off hair goals. Fans cannot get enough of her and they make sure to praise her in the comments.

‘Hair goals !!! @GoNakedHair was founded on the belief that a women’s confidence includes how she feels about her hair. Curly= Fun/Flirty Straight: Sexy Bob: Boss/Fierce Looking to shop my favorite looks and more? Click the link in my bio www.gonakedhair.com,’ Porsha captioned her post.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

Someone said: ‘Going on over and checking on a Bob for my upcoming spring look…ya! #teamporsha,’ and a follower said: ‘I say this often, I’m not a fan of weave… but I really appreciate when it’s done right, and you literally always hit the nail on the head. Your hair is always laid and always gives what it is supposed to give. Always looks natural.’

A follower posted this: ‘Thee best bundles I’ve had. Definitely ordering me some next month for my birthday,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Do you get a reduction? Coco and Chanel looking smaller @porsha4real.’

Someone else esaid: ‘I just wish I could afford it I just want one nice wig I’m a natural person and I haven’t had a perm in years but I do want just one nice wig I can wear time to time and I love your wigs but I can’t afford it but maybe one day.’

Porsha Williams shared a message on her social media account in which she is honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Check out her post here.

‘Today we honor you Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ! Because of your dream my daughter’s dreams and all of our dreams can come true! #KingDay,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Also, Porsha Williams just revealed one of her daughter’s favorite games. You can check out the post about PJ below.

‘Now you guys know Pj loves to play Dr. but I’m gonna leave this one right there,’ she captioned her post.







