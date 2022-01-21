Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Gift On Social Media And Leaves Fans In Awe







Porsha Williams showed off her gift on her IG account, and fans cannot get enough of it. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘The only way you win is if I quit! Hair: @gonakedhair X @itsmekee Whole fit from my @amazonlive #ThankYouHubby #PhotoDump #LivingLife#ThePursuitOfPorsha #RRGhost,’ Porsha captioned her post.



Someone said: ‘WIN sis, it just keeps getting better & better,’ and a commenter said: ‘I love seeing a beautiful black queen being loved correctly!! Best wishes to you in your new chapter!’

A commenter posted this: ‘Dang all i need is problem one of those tires to pay my student loans,’ and a commenter said: ‘@porsha4real just give me a ride around the block I’m going through a heart break.’

One follower said: ‘Living life and living it out loud! I love it @porsha4real!! LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE!!!’ and a fan said: ‘@porsha4real sis the level of pressure you applying in this season of life is fire.’

Someone else posted: ‘OMG yesssss Porsha @porsha4real singing you deserve it,’ and a follower said: ‘Idc what you say it’s a different feeling dating them men from the motherland…..I’m happy for my girl……I’m happy for myself….#liberia.’

A follower said: ‘Yaaaaassssss….Come through caption! And okay, Simon! Show them how a GROWN MAN supposed to treat his Queen.’

In other recent news, Porsha Williams shared a message on her social media account in which she is honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

‘Today we honor you Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ! Because of your dream my daughter’s dreams and all of our dreams can come true! #KingDay,’ Porsha captioned her post.

A commenter posetd this: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself and what Americans saw how you acted on TV no amount of dollar bills is worth the way you presented your entire family. Girl bye. You are not down for the cause.’







