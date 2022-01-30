Porsha Williams’ Fans Say Happiness Looks Good On Her – She Poses In Front Of Her New Home







Porsha Williams said that happiness looks great on her and she posed in front of her new home. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Home is where the heart is #MiCasaCostaRica #MiAmor #BeHisPeace #Fiance’ she said.

One follower posted this: ‘Porsha I know you ain’t moved to no damn Costa Rica now…. No ma’am.’

A commenter said: ‘Life is truly too short and tomorrow night promised to every one on here LIVE YALL BEST LIFE,’ and a fan said: ‘Yaaaaas hunty!!! BD could NEVER!! Im sooo happy for u P!!!!’



A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

One fan said: 'Girl you better gone and get you Son shooooot,.'

Someone else said: ‘You’re doing great sweetie! I love it! We love you.’

A follower said: ‘Go ahead porsha and Simon I wish yall the best. Don’t let these miserable females in these comments bother you. They don’t like you but won’t stop following you all because they wish they could be a small corner of you.’

Porsha Williams is celebrating the birthday of her niece, Bales. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘Happy Birthday, Bales Love you to the moon and back!! Auntie is so proud of the big you are and love that you are such a great big cousin for PJ! I know you will be a force to reckon with when you get older,’ she captioned her post.

Porsha Williams shared the best reviews for her Go Naked hairline. Check out her message and some of these reviews below.

‘I started @GoNakedHair on the belief that I wanted all women to be able to express themselves through their hair. When I read through your reviews, it makes this journey all worth it! Swipe through some of our reviews here today and head to GoNakedHair.com to read more,’ Porsha said.







