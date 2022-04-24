Porsha Williams’ Fans Love How She Dresses Pilar







Porsha Williams’ fans simply love how she dressed PJ. Check out the latest pics that have fans in awe.

‘“Mommy take my Pic”My whittle blessing! #schoolgirl #GoodMorning #ThisIsThree

Someone else said: ‘Sooooo yumm the pancake and my baby! #greedyaf,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Hey Porsha!I love that you dress her like a little girly girl! I just love it! She is so adorable! #bringbackstyle forthelittleladies #dressyourchildlikeachild #keepeyesoffourchildrenbydressinginchildform.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

A fan said: ‘I love that you dress her like a little girl, not all grown & stuff lol,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘This outfit is so cute and nostalgic. You don’t see little girls dress like this often.’

A follower said: ‘I love the way just dress Pilar! Moms used to dress their kids like this back in the 80’s early 90’s. Too cute!!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Always dressed like a little girl, thank you @porsha4real.’

Not too long ago, Porsha Williams shared a video featuring some lovely kids involved in an exciting Easter egg hunt and fans are going crazy with excitement. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘These kids did not play any games when it came to their easter egg hunt Pj hair flying in the wind I can’t #TrackStarWe not gonna talk about great-grandma sneaking showing @pilarjhena eggs lol and of course the best part of any hunt is the reward *eating the eggs lol,’ Porsha said.

One other follower posted this message: ‘Black ppl don’t ever know the kids name This Easter egg hunt was too cute!’ and a fan said: ‘Noooo it’s Pilar really on business for me! Baby girl understood the assignment and played no games her lil run and holding that basket out to the side so she can still catch wind?! Baby….’







