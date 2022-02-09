Porsha Williams’ Daughter, PJ Is Showing Off Her Hair In A New Video







Porsha Williams’ daughter is showing off her hair in a new video. Check out the post that Porsha shared on her social media account.

‘Pj wants to show off her hair! Now I need to learn how to do cornrows!! @pilarjhena #TerrificTwos,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Look now mommy I’m gone give you all the spins and blow a kiss for the camera so you can let me be in peace with my tablet too cute.’



A commenter posted this: ‘The struggle is real!! I have been trying to learn forever! If you figure out the secret- Hook a sister up with a (slow) video so I can slay my little queen too!’

One fan posted this message: ‘You’re doing a great job with her hair. I’m STILL trying to learn cornrows, myself but keep going and you’ll get it. @pilarjhena …. you look pretty.’

Someone else said: ‘This is soooooo adorable and funny … PJ said “I’ma twirl one more time!” her hair looks so pretty and healthy. What products did you use @porsha4real.’

Porsha Williams is living the life that some dream of. Check out the latest video that she shared on her social media account.

‘Morning!! Happy Sunday Loves#ChefJose #PlaceOfPeace,’ Porsha said.

Porsha Williams is praising her man, Simon Guobadia, and you can check out the message she posted below.

‘Thank you medium.com for the write-up on my fiancé @iamsimonguobadia ! There is no straight road to success , there will be lots of turns and I must say you handled it all with grace and like a true boss. (Link to Full Article in his Bio profile) Girl, I opened a take-out crab spot and it’s running me ya heard…No one in business wants to tell you thing. I opened this spot to ensure son can stay in Law School, my daughter in college and my last one out of high school, into college, and me a good life, and dammit that’s what it gone do…#bossladyFaith,’ Porsha said.

Simon makes sure that Porsha lives her best life.







