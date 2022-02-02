Porsha Williams Addresses Systematic Organizing Amidst Stressful Times







Porsha Williams is addressing systematic organizing amidst stressful times. Check out the latest reports below.

‘Everyone knows how stressful moving can be. Thank God for Systematic Organizing! Cathy & her team helped get my house in order and helped me feel settled in my new house! If you’re moving and need some organization I highly recommend them! IG: @sistamatic.organizing FB: Sistamatic Organizing/@sistamatic.organizing Twitter: @SistamaticATL,’ she said.

Someone said: ‘Yes for supporting a Black-owned woman’s business Porsha!’ and a fan posted the following message: ‘My question is what’s the price tag for all this because sis I’m no where on your level financially, just saying.’



A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

A commenter posted this: ‘Thank you for the shoutout, Porsha! My team and I had so much fun helping y’all get organized.’

One other follower said: ‘She even organized Pj’s hair accessories! We love to see it!’ and a commenter said: ‘Pilar’s bow collection could go toe to toe with any beauty store! lol @porsha4real Just launch her line already.’

Porsha Williams praises Janet Jackson in the most loving message on her social media account. Check out her post here.

‘Literally shed a tear the first 5 min of her documentary (When she was looking at her brother mural) !! Thank you @janetjackson for your transparency, we your fans are grateful to you for sharing your story! Your bravery and openness is admirable. My fiancé kept saying wow we can relate during the first two episodes as you spoke about family and growing into your own power and purpose. I can’t wait to finish this piece. Queen Janet #Royalty #BlackGirlMagic #blackexcellence,’ she captioned her post.

Porsha Williams shared the best reviews for her Go Naked hairline. Check out her message and some of these reviews below.

‘I started @GoNakedHair on the belief that I wanted all women to be able to express themselves through their hair. When I read through your reviews, it makes this journey all worth it! Swipe through some of our reviews here today and head to GoNakedHair.com to read more,’ Porsha said.







