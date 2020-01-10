Poor in Hong Kong: life is hardest for the elderly, jobless and single-parent families living on a pittance







Staying at home to take care of her autistic son, Liu says her family of four survives on her husband’s unstable income of HK$10,000 a month from part-time work.That is less than half of the HK$21,000 (US$2,700) Hong Kong sets as the poverty line for a four-person household.Liu, 39, her husband, 47, and their two children – a 19-year-old daughter and six-year-old son – live in a 300 sq ft public rental housing flat in Kowloon Bay with a monthly rent of HK$2,000.Asking to be identified only by…







