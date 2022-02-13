Political scientist Brian Fong leaves Education University of Hong Kong after pro-Beijing attacks

A Hong Kong political scientist viewed as a rising star of local academia has left Education University of Hong Kong following attacks by pro-Beijing media over his alleged pro-independence stance.A university spokesman confirmed on Sunday that associate professor Brian Fong Chi-hang was “no longer” a member of staff but declined to comment further. His profile page on the university’s website was also no longer accessible.Fong was an associate professor and associate director of the Academy of…
