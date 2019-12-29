Polish prime minister condemns Vladimir Putin for claiming country started WWII







Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for blaming Poland for the outbreak of World War II, saying Moscow was lying to deflect attention from recent failures.Poland’s foreign ministry had already summoned the Russian ambassador in protest on Friday, recalling that the war began with a Soviet-German alliance and that Poland lost around six million citizens in the conflict.“President Putin has lied about Poland on numerous occasions, and he…







Source link