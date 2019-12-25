Police use pepper spray in sporadic clashes with Christmas protesters across Hong Kong







Defiant anti-government protesters gathered in shopping centres across Hong Kong and took to the streets again on Christmas Day, with police using pepper spray to disperse some of them, after a night of violence, vandalism and tear gas.

Riot police used several rounds of pepper spray outside Langham Place in Mong Kok to disperse protesters at about 4.50pm. Pepper spray was also used inside New Town Plaza in Sha Tin at around 5.28pm as black-clad protesters scuffled with police officers. A…







