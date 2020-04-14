Pokagon Gaming Authority temporarily furloughs more than 1,400 workers

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Pokagon Gaming Authority has implemented a temporary furlough for non-essential employees at its Four Winds Casinos in Michigan and Indiana, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Michigan.

The casinos, which voluntarily closed on March 17, temporarily furloughed 1,489 employees effective April 13, due to the impact of COVID-19. In a letter filed with the state of Michigan’s Workforce Development Agency, Pokagon Gaming Authority said the furlough is temporary but did not know when it would resume operations.

The Four Winds casinos employ non-union workers and do not intend to eliminate any of the positions, according to the filing.

Four Winds is owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.