Point of Reference Adds Program Health Monitor in Latest Release of…





Summer 2020 release includes custom goal setting and progress tracking with a visual dashboard enabling customer reference programs to stay on top of program metrics.

(PRWeb August 10, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/point_of_reference_adds_program_health_monitor_in_latest_release_of_referenceedge/prweb17308014.htm





Source link