Dynamics SL users can now keep specialized functionality they depend on when making the upgrade to cloud-based Business Central

(PRWeb October 19, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/plumbline_consulting_collaborates_with_microsoft_corporation_to_launch_overlay_that_brings_dynamics_sl_functionality_to_dynamics_365_business_central/prweb17481633.htm





Source link