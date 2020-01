Sensor networking platform and integrated situational awareness software help vehicle crew perform tasks more effectively, efficiently, and safely while reducing cognitive burden

(PRWeb January 10, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/pleora_demonstrating_real_time_sensor_networking_and_advanced_situational_awareness_software_at_iav_2020/prweb16823380.htm





Source link