Platform fire triggers evacuation of hundreds of passengers from Hong Kong railway station, train services disrupted







Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from a Hong Kong railway station on Saturday after a fire broke out on a platform, with train services between Tiu Keng Leng and Kwun Tong suspended.A police source said a minor fire was reported at Yau Tong station, an interchange point for the Tseung Kwan O and Kwun Tong lines. "But the fire has been extinguished and nobody was injured," he said.Hong Kong engineer questions MTR explanation for door mishap; group urges probeRail operator the MTR…







