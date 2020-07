Planned Giving Accelerator Offers Nonprofits New Path to Financial…





Virtual program creates affordable pathway for charities to build critical reserve funds as many Americans update their wills.

(PRWeb July 23, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/planned_giving_accelerator_offers_nonprofits_new_path_to_financial_stability/prweb17279289.htm





Source link