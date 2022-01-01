Pillar of Shame sculpture marking Tiananmen Square crackdown is a ‘sham’, University of Hong Kong’s former council chairman says





The former chairman of the University of Hong Kong’s governing council has called a sculpture commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown a “sham”, prompting a war of words with the artwork’s creator.Arthur Li Kwok-cheung, a member of the Executive Council, the city leader’s de facto cabinet, said on Saturday the Pillar of Shame’s creator Jens Galschiøt had repurposed the statue for Hong Kong after it was rejected by the United States as a memorial for a different event…







