‘Pig’ director to film ‘Sabrina’ comic







Drama thriller Pig director Michael Sarnoski will write and direct Sabrina, a feature-length film based on the graphic novel of the same name by Nick Drnaso. New Regency and RT Features will handle the financing and production. Sources close to Sarnosky say Sabrina will not be his next project as it is expected to be a Paramount spin-off of A Quiet Place.

The graphic novel tells the story of a man struggling with the disappearance of his girlfriend. Deeply depressed, he moves in with his old friend, who, in turn, is struggling to cope with the aftermath of a painful divorce. Sabrina’s disappearance is explained very soon – the girl was brutally murdered, and the tape with the crime is anonymously sent to news outlets and goes viral. As the story is circulated around the clock by news channels and social media, the two men are being targeted by caustic conspiracy theorists who have nothing to do with reality and do not spare the feelings of suffering friends.

Sarnosky made a splash with “Pig,” an award-winning drama last season with a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s lead actor, Nicolas Cage, also received high critical acclaim for his performance.

Sabrina, published in May 2018, became the first graphic novel to be longlisted for the Booker Prize two months later.

