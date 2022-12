The PI Group is investing $16 million in the expansion of its Eschbach factory in the southwest region of Germany.

(PRWeb December 15, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/pi_expands_production_and_development_site_for_precision_automation_equipment_in_eschbach_allowing_for_300_capacity_growth/prweb19069048.htm





Source link