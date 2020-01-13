Philippines’ Taal volcano eruption triggers dozens of quakes and mass evacuation







A mass evacuation is underway in the Philippines, where an erupting volcano 65km south of the capital has triggered some 75 earthquakes and spewed “ballistic fragments”, forcing the nation’s financial markets to suspend trading and Manila airport to close.A “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Monday morning. Thousands of people have been evacuated since late Sunday, with plans to move as many as 200,000…







