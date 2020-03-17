Philippines closes financial markets indefinitely in response to coronavirus outbreak

The Philippines halted stock, bond and currency trading until further notice, becoming the first country to shut financial markets in response to the widening coronavirus pandemic.The closures take effect on Tuesday, according to statements from the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Bankers Association of the Philippines.“There will be no trading at The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. and no clearing and settlement … until further notice to ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of…
