Philippines ‘Bongbong’ clears major hurdle in presidency bid; tax evasion accusations dismissed







The son and namesake of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos cleared a major obstacle Thursday in his bid to become the next Philippine president when the government’s election body refused to disqualify him over a decades-old tax conviction.The ruling by the Commission on Elections came two days after candidates hit the campaign trail with polls showing Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, popularly known as Bongbong, headed for a landslide victory in the May 9 vote.Opposition figures and torture victims during…







