Philippines bans US senators, threatens tighter visa rules for Americans







The Philippines has banned two US lawmakers from visiting and will introduce tighter entry restrictions for US citizens should Washington enforce sanctions over the detention of a top government critic, the president’s spokesman said on Friday.President Rodrigo Duterte will impose a requirement on US nationals to get visas should any Philippine officials involved in the incarceration of Senator Leila De Lima be denied entry to America, as sought by US senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy.A…







