ASIANS (ET)

Philippine Catholics flock to Black Nazarene procession, praying for peace in Middle East

A vast crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Catholics prayed for peace in the Middle East as they began an annual procession of a centuries-old black statue of Jesus Christ in one of Asia’s biggest religious events on Thursday.The day-long procession of the wooden Black Nazarene draws massive numbers of mostly poor Catholic devotees who pray for the sick and a better life each year. But widespread fears over the escalating conflict between the US and Iran were highlighted in a predawn Mass before…



