close
ASIANS (ET)

Peru declares ‘environmental emergency’ on coastal area hit by oil spill

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 3 views
no thumb




Peru on Saturday declared an “environmental emergency” along a stretch of coast hit by an oil spill caused by freak waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific.With the 90-day decree, the government said it plans “sustainable management” of 21 beaches tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil that spilled from a tanker ship unloading at a refinery on January 15.That accident followed the stunningly powerful eruption of an undersea volcano near the nation of Tonga, unleashing tsunami waves around…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response