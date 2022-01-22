Peru declares ‘environmental emergency’ on coastal area hit by oil spill







Peru on Saturday declared an “environmental emergency” along a stretch of coast hit by an oil spill caused by freak waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific.With the 90-day decree, the government said it plans “sustainable management” of 21 beaches tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil that spilled from a tanker ship unloading at a refinery on January 15.That accident followed the stunningly powerful eruption of an undersea volcano near the nation of Tonga, unleashing tsunami waves around…







