Pernod Ricard is poised to roll out the first Chinese single malt in its US$150 million bet to convert nation’s baijiu drinkers to whisky







Pernod Ricard is upping the ante in its 1 billion yuan (US$150 million) investment to convert China’s drinkers from baijiu rice liquor to malt whisky, as it gets ahead of its larger rival Diageo in the world’s biggest market for alcohol beverages.The company will launch the first Chinese single malt whisky called The Chuan, a tribute to the rivers that cut through Sichuan province in south-western China. The whisky will be released in a limited edition of 100 casks next month to private clients…







Source link