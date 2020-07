Through the use of its technology, PerformLine is helping organizations audit for potentially harmful content or language associated with their brand.

(PRWeb July 14, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/performline_announces_new_tools_to_help_organizations_monitor_for_potential_racial_bias_and_discrimination_within_marketing_and_consumer_interactions/prweb17248095.htm





Source link