NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Pennsylvania GOP Rep. sounds alarm over ‘secret’ migrant flightsNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on January 1, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Pennsylvania GOP Rep. sounds alarm over ‘secret’ migrant flights Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel army dissolves intelligence unit monitoring Arab media next article Re: 2021 in Palestine: A new generation has finally risen The author comredg you might also like When Kal Penn made MILF jokes in the White House, and other funny stories Republicans and Democrats divided over Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s culpability, Post-UMD poll finds Controversial downstate freshman GOP Rep. Mary Miller to challenge primary veteran Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis after Trump endorsement GOP Rep. Mary Miller announces reelection bid with Trump endorsement AOC says Republican attacks against her are due to 'sexual frustrations' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email