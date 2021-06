The expansion of the Memphis, Indiana Wastewater Treatment Plant was completed in June 2021. PENETRON ADMIX SB was used to ensure the enhanced durability of the new concrete structures.

(PRWeb June 15, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/penetron_waterproofs_indiana_wastewater_treatment_plant_additions/prweb18010686.htm





Source link