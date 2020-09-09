Patti Labelle & Gladys Knight To Do Verzuz Battle – Who Will Win? Take The Poll

The anticipation begins!
Philly’s own Patti Labelle will be stepping up to challenge Gladys Knight hit for hit on VERZUZ, Sunday, September 13th at 8pm EST.
The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiLaBelle Live from The Fillmore in Philly this Sunday at 5PM PT/8PM ET. The ultimate #Verzuz! Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one. Watch it on our @VerzuzTV IG or in HD on @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc.
Vote below on who you think will win!
