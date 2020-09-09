close
Patti Labelle & Gladys Knight To Do Verzuz Battle – Who Will Win? Take The Poll

The anticipation begins!

Philly’s own Patti Labelle will be stepping up to challenge Gladys Knight hit for hit on VERZUZ, Sunday, September 13th at 8pm EST.

 

Vote below on who you think will win!

 

 

 

