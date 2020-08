Patagonia Health provides customers with a secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth solution, allowing users to easily schedule, conduct and document virtual visits directly within the EHR.

(PRWeb August 06, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/patagonia_health_develops_integrated_telehealth_solution_for_public_and_behavioral_health_organizations/prweb17304742.htm





Source link