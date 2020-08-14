Pat Gray explains how Joe Biden's mask mandate defies the laws of stupidity

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Pat Gray explains how Joe Biden's mask mandate defies the laws of stupidityNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on August 14, 2020 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … Unleashed," the guys discussed Joe Biden's speech about a … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Aukua MGA2510 First to Deliver Network Impairment Emulation to Booming… next article ChicagoCIO Announces Recipients of 2020 CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards The author admin you might also like David Friedman: Joe Biden Helped Middle East Peace Deal Only by Being So 'Hostile' Hillary Clinton deposition in Judicial Watch lawsuit blocked by federal court The Media Has Picked Who They Want In The White House [Opinion] Parties drop COVID aid ball, stumble in White House runs Herman Cain taunts Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from beyond the grave Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email